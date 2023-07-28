Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

In addition to numerous humanitarian aids, nine drones from a large US manufacturer are to support Ukraine in documenting possible war crimes.

KIEV/Washington – In order to support Ukraine in documenting Russian war crimes in the Ukraine war, the US agency United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced on Thursday (July 27) that it would deliver nine high-tech drone systems to Ukraine . The autonomous Skydio 2+ devices have 4K camera systems and could thus help to make it easier to document and prove war crimes that have been committed and subsequently to prosecute. This was reported by the Ukrainian news portal European Pravda.

The drones were made available to the authority by the private manufacturer Skydio, which, according to a report by the technology portal Heise.de has grown into the largest US manufacturer of drone systems in recent years and produces surveillance drones for company premises or public infrastructure, for example. Now the devices are also to be used in Ukraine, primarily in the areas liberated from Russian occupation, to document and record evidence of war crimes.

Drones from the US manufacturer Skydio will soon be documenting possible war crimes in Ukraine. (symbol photo) © Handout/imago-images.de

Drones are supposed to document possible war crimes in the Ukraine war

Shortly after the start of the Ukraine war, pictures of the first towns and villages that Ukrainian troops had liberated from Russian occupation went around the world. Some of them showed corpses left in the street, other rooms with scribbles on the walls where victims said people were being held captive. Also the Abduction of Ukrainian children after Russia and Belarus, Kiev accuses Moscow of being a war crime.

In addition to being used on the war fronts and in liberated areas, the high-tech devices are intended to help with the photo and video documentation of tens of thousands of attacks on civilian infrastructure and buildings, which Russia is also construed as war crimes. This emerges from a statement by USAID.

War in Ukraine: USA supports with equipment and technology, but also financially

In addition, the authority has also announced more intensive support in investigating war crimes and emphasizes that a lot of educational work has already been done in cooperation with Ukrainian organizations in recent months: “Since February 24, 2022, two human rights organizations in Ukraine supported by USAID have already documented more than 40,000 cases of Russian war crimes. Overall, the total number of war crimes committed by Ukraine is estimated at over 115,000. In addition, USAID also regularly accompanies the Human Rights Ombudsman of Ukraine on documentation visits to affected areas.”

Efforts other than helping to document war crimes also emerge from the current USAID statement. For example, USAID Administrator Samantha Power pledged $250,000 in aid to the country on July 18 to support the agricultural sector suffering from the grain deal suspension. This would be in addition to over half a billion dollars in humanitarian assistance and $2.3 million in additional equipment. (saka)