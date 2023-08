How did you feel about the content of this article?

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday (14) a new military aid package worth $200 million for Ukraine, which includes anti-aircraft ammunition and artillery shells to contain the Russian invasion.

“Russia is killing Ukrainian civilians every day and destroying its infrastructure, in addition to using hunger as a weapon that contributes to global food insecurity,” the US diplomat said in a statement.

Blinken recalled that it was the Kremlin that started the war and it is the Russian government itself that can end it by “withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and putting an end to their attacks”.

“Until that happens, the United States, its allies and partners will remain united with Ukraine for as long as necessary,” added the US Secretary of State.

The new package includes mine detection systems, ammunition for Patriot air defenses, for the Himars rocket system and for tanks, as well as Javelin missiles and towing vehicles.

The United States is Ukraine’s biggest donor of military aid, with $43 billion since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

The Ukrainian army regained ground in Donbass on Thursday (10) in its arduous advance towards the coast, while Russia punished the port of Odessa with drones and missiles for another day in revenge for a recent attack on the Crimean bridge.