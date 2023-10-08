The United States began delivering additional ammunition to Israel and the US military is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East, the head of the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

“The United States government will quickly provide the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, had already announced that new military aid was “on the way” to Israel and that “there will be more in the coming days,” the White House reported this Sunday.

In a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday,Biden pledged “full support for his government and the Israeli people following a horrific and unprecedented attack by Hamas terrorists,” added the US executive

Americans hostage

Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Michael Herzog, said on Sunday that American citizens were among those kidnapped in Israel by Palestinian Hamas fighters.

When asked on CBS whether among the civilians and soldiers kidnapped in southern Israel by Hamas were American citizensthe ambassador responded: “I understand that there are, but I don’t have any details.”

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who increased the number of television interviews on Sunday, clarified for his part that his country is verifying information indicating that there are Americans among the dead and hostages, without being in a position to confirm them.

Israel acknowledged that Palestinian attackers infiltrated from the Gaza Strip on Saturday had kidnapped Israeli civilians and soldiers, without specifying their number. The Israeli online news site Ynet speaks of “an estimated one hundred people.”

EFE AND AFP