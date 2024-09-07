This comes after reports that the two countries have deepened ties in recent weeks to transfer such weapons.

Reuters reported in August that Russia expected to receive hundreds of Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles from Iran imminently, and that dozens of Russian servicemen were training in Iran on satellite-guided weapons for eventual use in the war in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an unnamed US official, that Iran had delivered short-range missiles to Russia.

“We have been warning about the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are troubled by this news,” White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savitt said.

“Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a radical escalation in Iran’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” he added.

Another US official told Reuters that they are closely monitoring the possible transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday that Tehran’s position on the conflict in Ukraine had not changed.

“Iran considers providing military assistance to both parties involved in the conflict inhumane as it leads to increased human losses, destruction of infrastructure and deviates from ceasefire negotiations,” she added.

“Therefore, Iran is not only participating in such actions but also calling on other countries to stop supplying weapons to any party to the conflict,” she added.