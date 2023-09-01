In a letter sent to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this Thursday (31), 20 US senators, from the Democratic and Republican parties, expressed their concerns regarding the primary elections of the Venezuelan opposition, scheduled for October 22.

Lawmakers warned the US State Department about the risk of fraud in these elections and urged the Nicolás Maduro regime to avoid any interference in the electoral process.

In the letter, the senators stated that the “Venezuelan people cannot afford another fraudulent election, which would only result in more suffering for the nation and increase instability in the Americas.” They also noted that, “despite presidential elections scheduled for 2024, the Maduro regime is already undermining prospects for a credible vote.”

Opposition parties in Venezuela are mobilizing to hold primary elections in October in order to democratically choose a candidate who will challenge chavismo, represented again by Maduro, in next year’s elections, according to the senators.

The letter, signed by Democratic Party senators like Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine and Bob Menendez, and by Republican Party senators like Bill Cassidy, Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, explicitly repudiates the illegal disqualification of María Corina Machado as a candidate and makes three demands main: the guarantee of holding the primaries as planned by the National Commission of Primaries, without interference from the Chavista regime; permission for all candidates to participate, without arbitrary selection of opponents by the Maduro regime; and ensuring that the primary winner can run in the 2024 elections, in a legitimate and credible process, with the presence of international election observers to validate the will of the Venezuelan people.

Recently, Republican Senator Bill Cassidy met with María Corina Machado and wished her “success in her courageous battle to restore democracy in the country”.

The Venezuelan elections became even more suspicious after the appointment of a new National Electoral Council (CNE), led by the Comptroller General of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, responsible for the ineligibility of opponents, among them, Machado.

In July, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, also announced that he would not allow European election observers to enter the country for next year’s general elections.