A number of US senators have submitted to Congress a bill designed to restore sanctions against companies building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was announced by Senator Kevin Kramer, reports RIA News…

According to him, the administration of the incumbent president followed “the erroneous strategy of Germany, which will give Russian President Vladimir Putin a lever of pressure on our allies in Europe.” The politician believes that by doing so, the White House “risks weakening America’s global positions.”

“Putin’s pipeline needs to be stopped,” said a statement signed by 14 senators.

On May 20, the US State Department confirmed the waiver of sanctions against Nord Stream 2. “It is in the national interest of the United States to suspend the implementation of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, its head Matthias Warnig and corporate employees of Nord Stream 2 AG,” explained the head of the department Anthony Blinken.

Later, the White House admitted that it was unable to stop the construction of the gas pipeline. At the same time, they noted that they still consider Nord Stream 2 a bad idea and a “bad plan”.

Initially, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project. The timing of its implementation has been postponed many times. The readiness of Nord Stream 2 is currently 95 percent. The length of the unfinished section is now 80 kilometers.