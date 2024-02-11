US senators support bill to help Ukraine and Israel

The American Senate supported the project on assistance to Israel and Ukraine during a procedural vote. Now its final consideration awaits, follows from the broadcast of the meeting of the upper house of Congress, writes RIA News.

More than two-thirds of lawmakers supported moving forward with the bill, which was required to move to the next stage of consideration.

It is unclear when the final vote on the project will take place. Even if the Senate supports the rule, it will have to be considered by the House of Representatives.

On February 10, it became known that US Senator from Utah Mike Lee took the podium of the upper house of Congress to protest against the Ukraine aid bill. He spoke to colleagues without interruption for 3 hours and 56 minutes. In his speech, the senator urged his colleagues to vote against the bill to allocate $60 billion to Kyiv.

Earlier, the Senate supported the start of discussion of a bill on assistance to Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel in the amount of $95.3 billion. The agenda of the upcoming meeting included only the issue of allocating funds to other states without appropriations for protecting the US border.