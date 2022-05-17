Two influential United States senators in Latin America policy, Democrat Bob Mendéndez and Republican Marco Rubio, attacked this Tuesday against the announcement of the Government of Joe Biden to relax some sanctions against Venezuelaa day after doing the same with Cuba.

“If we are promoting respect for international law, democracy and human rights in Ukraine, we cannot send another message in our hemisphere,” Menendéz, president of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, lamented in a telematic press conference.

Meanwhile, Rubio, the highest-ranking Republican member of the Senate Subcommittee on Latin America, denounced in a statement that Biden’s foreign policy “It is based on appeasing and giving concessions to dictators”.

The Biden government announced on Tuesday that it will lift some economic sanctions against Venezuela, including the ban on the US oil company Chevron from negotiating with the state-owned PDVSA, to try to reactivate the dialogue between the Maduro government and the opposition in Mexico.

An announcement that comes a day after Biden reestablished flights to Cuba outside of Havana and abolished the limit on remittances, something that both senators also criticized.

“Nothing must be done before the (Maduro) regime opens the way for humanitarian access and returns to negotiations in Mexico City. There should be no prizes beforehand,” criticized Menéndez, of Cuban origin and from the same party as Biden.

In addition, he hoped that the gesture towards Caracas and Havana would not alter the White House’s position of leaving Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua out of the Summit of the Americas next June in Los Angeles.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the judicial year at the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), in Caracas (Venezuela). (Archive) Photo: EFE/ RAYNER PEÑA R.

Biden is strengthening illegitimate and corrupt regimes in our hemisphere

The senator warned that if they were invited “it would no longer be a summit of democracies,” and criticized Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for pressing for

that these countries are not excluded.

“If Mexico wants to join the dictatorships of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, it has the right to do that, but it has to be judged for that alignment,” Menendez said.

For his part, Rubio, also of Cuban origin, lamented that “yesterday it was the oppressive Cuban regime and today it is the criminal regime of Maduro in Venezuela” whose sanctions are being relaxed.

“In a nutshell, President Biden is strengthening illegitimate and corrupt regimes in our hemisphere that actively undermine US national security,” he opined.

Likewise, the Republican called for a ban on the import of crude oil from Venezuela and to prevent “the Marxist sympathizers of the Biden Administration from directing US foreign policy.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

