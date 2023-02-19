Reuters: Kyiv urged US senators to put pressure on Biden to send F-16 fighters

Kyiv is trying to put pressure on US President Joe Biden and his entourage to send F-16 multirole fighter jets to Ukraine in order to force Washington to change its mind. About the pressure on the senators of Congress and the administration reports Reuters.

The lobbying took place over the weekend on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference during talks between Ukrainian officials, including Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and Democrats and Republicans from the Senate and House of Representatives.

“Ukrainians told us that [F-16] will be able to suppress the Russian air defenses so that they can bring their drones beyond the front line [на российскую территорию]. They probably think they can handle the destruction of the S-400,” said Senator and former F-16 pilot Mark Kelly. He added that due to Kyiv’s efforts, there is growing support in Congress for initiatives to expand the military aid package for Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that F-16 fighter jets should remain in the country, and Ukraine should not supply them. He noted that this is a “completely different situation.”