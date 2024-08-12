US Senators Graham and Blumenthal Call on NATO to Accept Ukraine into the Alliance

US Senators Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) and Richard Blumenthal called on NATO to accept Ukraine into the alliance this year.

The congressmen believe that continued support for Kyiv is in the fundamental interests of the United States. They promised to do everything possible to ensure that additional military aid is provided to the Ukrainian side.

Graham and Blumenthal also said they would introduce the Stand With Ukraine bill when the Senate reconvenes in September. “This bipartisan initiative is designed to codify the bilateral security agreement negotiated by the administration [США Джо] Biden and Ukraine in July,” they noted.

Earlier, former representative of the North Atlantic Alliance in Moscow John Lowe noted that NATO is more concerned about the risk of escalation of relations with Russia than about the military defeat of Ukraine. He also emphasized that now Western countries are ready to continue supporting Ukraine, but do not have a clear strategy for ending the conflict.