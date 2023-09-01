In defense of the primaries organized by the opposition in Venezuela, US senators on Thursday asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, that “prevents” the government of Nicolás Maduro from interfering in the opposition election which will take place on October 22.

Through a letter, the bipartisan representatives made the request. Although it is not the first time that senators have made requests of this type to the White House.

“The Venezuelan people cannot afford to see another fraudulent electionwhich will only bring more suffering to your nation and further instability in the Americas,” the senators wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“Unfortunately, with a presidential election scheduled for 2024, the Maduro regime is already doing everything possible to undermine the prospects for a credible vote,” the text reads.

The letter, signed by lawmakers Bill Cassidy, Dick Durbin, Joni Ernst, Bob Menendez, Marco Rubio, Tim Kaine, Dianne Feinstein, Rick Scott, Michael Bennet, John Cornyn, Ben Cardin, Jeff Merkley Alex Padilla, Catherine Cortez-Masto, Thom Tillis, Chris Coons, Cory Booker, Peter, Chris Murphy and Marsha Blackburnrequires that the primaries take place as planned by the National Commission on Primaries.

They also demanded that all candidates be allowed free participation. without government intervention.

Another of the requests is that whoever wins on October 22 can run for the 2024 presidential elections without obstacles.. This is because several of the applicants are politically disabled.

Opposition candidate and candidate María Corina Machado thanked the US senators for their support.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS