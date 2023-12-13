Republican Party senators released statements this week in which they called on American President Joe Biden to support his new Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, and apply sanctions against former vice president Cristina Kirchner.

On Monday (11), Senator Marco Rubio, from Florida, published a statement in which he stated that “President Joe Biden should welcome Milei, because it is difficult to find friends in Latin America at the moment”.

“The Biden administration is doing very well at alienating pro-US leaders through criticism and neglect. Meanwhile, many of the most powerful and influential countries to the south [dos Estados Unidos] they are governed by self-described Marxists,” Rubio wrote.

“The policies of these leaders are sinking their countries' economies and, as a result, forcing thousands of people to leave, who often seek our southern border. Furthermore, they are openly hostile to the United States – and openly receptive to our adversaries”, added the Republican, who cited Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as one of the Latin American leaders who “support” the dictatorships of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

In another statement, released this Wednesday (13), Rubio reported that he and four other Republican senators sent a letter to Biden asking for sanctions to be applied against Cristina Kirchner, Argentine president between 2007 and 2015 and who was vice-president during the Alberto Fernández administration. , which came to an end on Sunday (10).

“Corruption in the Western Hemisphere continues to plague our region and, if ignored, poses a significant challenge to U.S. national security interests. Over the years, evidence has shown that former president and former vice-president of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her family members were associated with significant acts of corruption,” the senators explained.