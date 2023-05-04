Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “The Chinese government sets no limits in its quest to dominate the 21st century. If we Americans rest on our laurels and let the Chinese Communist Party defeat us, it will have dire consequences for the world’s democracies.” .

Along with eleven other officials, Schumer explained during a press conference a five-point plan to deal with Chinese competition.

The Democrat said elected officials would discuss export restrictions and sanctions that limit Beijing’s ability to access US innovations in artificial intelligence and other high-tech fields.

He added that the goal is to allow the Treasury and Commerce ministries to conduct a review and stop the flow of money towards Chinese high-tech industries.

The senators also plan to support small American businesses and strengthen the assessment of the national security implications of foreign investment in the United States.

Relations between China and the United States continue to deteriorate, as the two countries confront each other in areas of trade, high technology, human rights, and even the origin of COVID-19.