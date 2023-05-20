DRepublican US Senator Tim Scott has entered the race for the 2024 presidential election. The only black conservative senator submitted the documents necessary for a candidacy to the US electoral commission on Friday. The 57-year-old is expected to officially kick off his campaign at a performance in his hometown of North Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

The conservative politician and evangelical Christian had made no secret of his intentions to apply in the past few months. In April, for example, he launched a committee to assess his election chances and traveled to states that will play an important role in next year’s Republican primary.

However, the senator is hardly given a chance in the primary elections. Polls on Republican applicants only see him at around two percent. The clear favorite is ex-President Donald Trump with around 55 percent in the survey average.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is likely to enter the race next week, is considered Trump’s fiercest intra-party rival. The 44-year-old rising Republican star is around 20 percent in polls, more than 30 points behind Trump. However, nine months before the start of the primary elections, such surveys are only of limited use.