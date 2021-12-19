By Jan Wolfe and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat considered important to the passage of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion domestic investment package, said Sunday he would not support the bill. .

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Manchin said during an interview with Fox News Sunday. “I just can’t. I tried everything that was humanly possible.”

The White House has yet to comment.

Manchin has been a major obstacle in the White House’s “Build Better” plan, which aims to strengthen the social safety net and fight climate change, and is a cornerstone of Biden’s legislative agenda.

The West Virginia senator’s support is crucial in a senate where Democrats have the smallest leeway and Republicans are united in opposing the bill.

Biden said last week, after talking to Manchin, that the senator had reiterated “his support for ‘Building Better’ at the level of the outlines announced in September.” The Democratic president has promised to work in the coming weeks to finalize a deal.

While negotiations with Manchin are going poorly, Biden’s advisers have shown confidence in recent days that an agreement will be reached.

Many Democrats consider passing the bill essential to the party’s chances of retaining control of Congress in next year’s elections.

The package will raise taxes on the rich and businesses to pay for a series of programs aimed at preventing climate change, increasing health subsidies and providing free day care.

Biden argued that reducing these costs is critical at a time of rising inflation and as the economy recovers from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans say the proposed package will fuel inflation and hurt the economy.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?