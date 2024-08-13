Home policy

Ukraine has received F-16 fighter jets – but there is a lack of pilots. US Senator Graham sees a solution. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Washington, DC/Kiev – The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is currently going through a very delicate phase. Now the army of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin the own area around the Defend the border region of Kursk. The Ukrainian military is on the advance thereUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky even sees the end of Putin’s rule because of Ukrainian successes in the region.

Transparency notice The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Ukraine and Russia. The information on the war in Ukraine cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine receives F-16 fighter jets from the West

Another piece of good news for Ukraine in recent days was the arrival of the first F-16 fighter jets from Western countries. After months of waiting, the promise has now actually been fulfilled in practice. Shortly after the arrival, the first videos of the flights of Ukrainian F-16 jets appeared. Zelenskyy ceremoniously received the fighter jets from the West and praised the capabilities of the machines.

There they are: the first operational F16 fighter jets for Ukraine. © X (Screenshots)/@ZelenskyyUa

West delivers F-16 jets to Ukraine: However, there is a shortage of pilots

However, the F-16 affair is not going quite so smoothly. Ukraine has deficits on the pilot front. Despite training in Western countries, there are not enough pilots who can fly and use the jets. A curious suggestion to ensure more pilots came from American Senator Lindsey Graham.

US Senator calls American ex-pilots for use

If Graham has his way, former US pilots can support the Ukrainian Air Force. According to the senator’s idea, former American F-16 pilots would fly Ukraine’s fighter jets upon invitation. Graham said this during a visit to Kyiv after talks with Selenskyj, according to the Ukrainian news agency RBC Ukraine reported.

“She (Ukrainians, editor’s note) become NATOnations and look for willing retired pilots who can help them until they have trained their pilots,” Graham said, according to the agency. The United States must do everything it can, he explained, turning to US President Joe BidenBefore his current term ends in November, he must ensure that former pilots from the USA are invited.

The action on the battlefield in Ukraine remains dynamic. Vladimir Putin’s troops are pushing westward along the front, while Ukrainian defenders are trying to contain the advances. Our current maps of the front lines in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (bb)