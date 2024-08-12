US Senator Graham Praises Zelensky for Attack on Kursk Region

US Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) during a visit to Kyiv praised Volodymyr Zelensky for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. Moscow had previously called the attack a terrorist act and a provocation.

“After 2.5 years, you continue to stand your ground, and you’ve even entered Russia. We are proud of your leadership,” the US senator noted in a video published on Zelensky’s office’s Telegram channel.

According to Graham, he is glad about the attack of the Ukrainian army on the Kursk region. The senator called the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces “bold and beautiful.”

“I’m glad you didn’t tell us this or warn us, but you did it. The Russians are already paying the price,” the senator concluded.

Earlier, State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel declined to comment on the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. According to him, the United States continues to focus on ensuring that the country’s partners in Ukraine receive what they need.

Earlier, the West called the adventure of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the invasion of the Armed Forces of the Republic into Russian territory in the Kursk region a success, but only for now. However, the longer Ukrainian troops remain inside the Russian Federation, the higher the risks.