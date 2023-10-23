Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell declared Russia, China and Iran an “axis of evil” that poses a direct threat to the United States. The senator made the corresponding statement on Sunday, October 22, in an interview Fox News.

He said that Washington should respond only to those challenges and threats that really exist and pose an immediate danger to the United States. The senator cited Iran as an example of such a threat.

“This is an emergency, we must step up our efforts and deal with this axis of evil – China, Russia, Iran – because this is an immediate threat to the United States,” he added.

McConnell also noted that today the world faces “great power competition,” along with the evolving threat of terrorism in the Middle East and Europe. At the same time, the senator called the Palestinian-Israeli conflict the culmination of the competition.

Earlier, on October 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the possibility of an open military confrontation between the Russian Federation and the United States, declared the inadmissibility of starting a war between nuclear powers. If the United States wants to fight with Russia, then it will not be a special operation, but “a completely different war,” the head of state emphasized.

Earlier, on October 14, the deputy head of the Russian delegation, Konstantin Vorontsov, said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly that the faith of the United States and its allies in the ability to put pressure on Russia without harming themselves is a dangerous delusion. He noted that at the moment the international security situation has deteriorated to a dangerous level. A very serious crisis involving nuclear powers in the European space broke out due to the fault of Western countries.