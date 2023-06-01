Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

Lindsey Graham speaks during his visit to Ukraine. Russia has now put the US senator on the wanted list. © SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Russia initiates criminal proceedings against a US senator. The basis is a video in which he is said to have mocked dead Russian soldiers.

MOSCOW – “In a video circulated on the Internet, US Senator Graham, at a meeting with the President of Ukraine, spoke about US financial involvement in the killing of Russian citizens,” writes the Russian Investigative Committee in its Telegram channel, as N TV reported. In protest against the alleged Russophobic statements, Russia has now put US Senator Lindsey Graham on the wanted list. The Russian investigative committee had previously initiated criminal proceedings over the alleged statements.

The video caused a stir after its release in Russia. The reaction of the director of the Russian foreign and propaganda broadcaster RT probably went furthest: Margarita Simonyan demanded that Graham be murdered. Like the Ukrainian-born journalist Julia Davis dailybeast.com writes, Simonyan said to her request: “We know where he lives. Where is the problem?” Internationally, there are doubts as to whether Graham made these statements at all: in the video he is very difficult to understand.

War in Ukraine: Russia puts US Senator on the wanted list – doubts about the authenticity of the statements

Republican Graham visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev last Friday. From the meeting there was also a video of several edited sequences in which, among other things, Zelenskyj thanked the USA for its help in defending against the Russian war of aggression. According to Russian media, Graham said at one point: “And the Russians were dying. The best money we ever spent” (e.g. “And the Russians died. Our best investment ever”). The Nexta shared the video on Twitter, among others.

However, the word “dying” cannot be clearly heard. There is therefore a dispute on the Internet as to whether he did not say instead that the Russians were done (“done”). There’s also a pause between the two sentences because the video was cut at that point – so Graham’s statement about the investments may have been referring to something else.

US Senator Graham contradicts the accusation from Russia

How Reuters reported, Graham was responding to an accusation by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Medvedev, who said: “The old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said that the United States had never spent more money than it did on assassinating Russians. He shouldn’t have done that.”

“As always, the Russian propaganda machine is hard at work,” Graham wrote in an email to Reuters on Sunday. The US senator went on to explain that he told Zelenskyy “that Ukraine has adopted the American mantra of ‘live free or die’. It was a good investment by the United States to help liberate Ukraine from Russian war criminals.”

US Senator Graham calls on Russia to withdraw – “Stop the war crimes”

Addressing Medvedev, Graham wrote: “Mr. Medvedev, if you want the Russians to stop dying in Ukraine, back off. Stop the invasion. Stop the war crimes. The truth is that you and (President Vladimir) Putin could care less about Russian soldiers,” he said. According to Reuters, subsequent releases by Ukraine’s presidential office were able to clarify that Graham’s statements were not consecutive. (dpa/kat)