Senator Paul called for excluding financial assistance to Ukraine from the US budget draft

It is necessary to exclude aid to Ukraine from the US budget proposal. With such a call spoke Kentucky Senator Rand Paul on social network X (formerly Twitter).

The congressman stressed that only in this case will he agree to expedited consideration of the draft budget. He criticized the American leadership for seeking to finance another country to the detriment of its own. “He should be blamed [в задержке бюджета] solely his own inability to compromise,” Paul said.