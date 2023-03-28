Colombia must comply with its commitments regarding eradication of illicit crops and fight against drugsas he said this Tuesday Jim Rischthe highest-ranking Republican in the Committee on International Relations of the Senate and that this afternoon he will meet with the Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva.

Risch also expressed concern about the increase in illicit crops in the country.

“We are always concerned about that, but obviously we trust that the Colombian government will do what it has promised to do and we will continue to push them to continue doing it,” said the Senator.Senators Bob Menéndez and Ben Cardín, among others, will also attend the Leyva meeting.

High Level Dialogues between the US and Colombia.

Leyva, who will visit Congress accompanied by Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, the Minister of Justice Néstor Osuna, and the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo

Wheel, attends this week the high-level dialogues Colombia and the US, that are coming forward with the administration of Joe Biden in the State Department.

These statements are made with regard to the Colombian delegation that is present in Washington regarding these dialogues.

Despite some differences, the dialogue of High Level of the United States and Colombia started this Monday in Washington with a new call from both countries to strengthen what has so far been one of the most prosperous alliances in the Western Hemisphere.

The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenwho officiated as host of the dialogues, speaks of the appointment as a “testament” of the strength of a relationship that continues and is expanding.

Foreign Minister Leyva and Laura Sarabia, Chief of Staff, upon entering the White House. Photo: White House – Chancery

The chancellor Alvaro Leyva, who heads the large Colombian delegation (more than 50 officials) visiting the US capital, promised that Gustavo Petro would never “surprise the US, his great ally”, but understanding that there is a new government in Colombia that assumes its role in the world in a different way.

“The relationship is modified under the understanding that there is a new head of state who has a speech but who is not surprising. There will never be a surprise on our part with our usual ally, with the United States of America,” Leyva said.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington