The arrival of the new American ambassador to The Hague is one step closer. Shefali Razdan Duggal faces the final hurdle tomorrow: the US Senate hearing.

The hearing of the Foreign Affairs Committee has been added at the last minute to the agenda of the Senate, which will go into recess after this week. Razdan Duggal (50) already became on March 11 nominated by President Joe Biden as new ambassador to the Netherlands, but can only board a plane to the Netherlands when the Senate ratifies her nomination. She then succeeds Pete Hoekstra, who returned to the United States in early 2021.

American presidents choose their own ambassadors. That is why the loss of then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections also automatically meant that Hoekstra, who was born in the Netherlands, resigned from his position. In the meantime, an American chargé d’affaires takes over.

The ambassadors sent abroad on behalf of the US government are for the most part not diplomats. They are often people who put money into or cooperated in the election campaign and who are nominated as thanks for an ambassadorship.

Razdan Duggal also has a long history of involvement with the Democratic party. She worked on the campaigns of Al Gore, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. During Biden’s presidential campaign, she was one of the people who looked after the campaign treasury.

Razdan Duggal was born in India and moved to the US with her parents as a toddler. She studied communication and media studies. In recent years she has mainly made a name for herself as a political activist and campaigner for human rights and specifically women’s rights.

Senate hearings are usually a formality for ambassadors. For Timothy Broas, who was nominated by President Obama as ambassador to The Hague in 2012, the process did not go so smoothly. He withdrew from the hearing when it was revealed that he had been arrested for driving drunk. The Netherlands was then 2.5 years without an American ambassador. In 2014 he came to The Hague after all.

Hearings with the intended ambassadors in Iceland, Slovakia, North Macedonia and Namibia are also on the Senate agenda tomorrow. After the hearing, the nomination of Razdan Duggal is yet to be voted on. It is not yet known when that vote is scheduled. At the earliest, Razdan Duggal could hand over her credentials to King Willem-Alexander in September.

