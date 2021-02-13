Despite the fact that US senators were expected to have their impeachment verdict against Donald Trump today, lawmakers changed course when a new test was known. A telephone conversation between House Representative Kevin McCarthy and then President Trump made lawmakers question whether the former president did nothing to stop the Jan.6 takeover of the Capitol.

A new revelation changed the course of the second ‘impeachment’ that Donald Trump faces. Although the senators were expected to give their final arguments without calling witnesses this Saturday, February 13, they chose to allow testimony at trial. This decision, with 55 votes in favor and 45 against, means that a final verdict is unlikely today.

The new phase of the impeachment was unleashed after the Senate learned details of a phone call between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump on the same day as the Capitol takeover on Friday night. The legislator asked the then president to order his supporters to stop the assault on Congress. However, Trump refused, according to Republican congressmen who were present during the conversation. They assure that there were shouts and expletives, and that Trump also told McCarthy: “Well, Kevin, I think these people are more upset than you are about the elections.”

Democrats see it as key corroborating evidence confirming the “willful abandonment of duty and abandonment of duty as commander-in-chief” of the then president of the United States. For them, it is necessary to deepen the debate on whether Trump was indifferent to the violence, in addition to discussing whether or not he incited it.

Developing…

With AP and Reuters