After the lifting of covid restrictions affecting the border crossing between the US and Mexico, a large number of migrants will try to enter the United States. As Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday, May 3, a “nightmare” and chaos is expected in the country in this regard.

“May 11th is a nightmarish day for the American people, especially for the people of New Mexico and Texas,” Senator Lindsey Graham was quoted as saying by the publication. Insider Paper.

He predicted that changes to restrictive measures would lead to a doubling of attempts by illegal migrants to enter the country from Mexico. So, in the next 90 days, up to 1.1 million migrants will try to cross the border from the Mexican side, the politician said.

Graham and other Republican senators called on US President Joe Biden to keep Section 42, the emergency public health measure, even as the government lifts other coronavirus control measures.

Section 42 of the United States Code allows migrants to be removed from the country if they are or have been at high risk of contracting COVID-19. Such a measure allowed the US government to restrict the entry of migrants from Mexico.

Now, however, Section 42 is about to be replaced by a different enforcement mechanism known as Section 8, which, on the contrary, involves a federal program designed to help low-income social groups rent decent housing.

On May 1, the United States announced that it would be lifting mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for those arriving in the country by air from May 12. Compulsory vaccination will also be lifted for arriving federal and contract workers.

In December last year, the host of the Fox News channel spoke about the US migration crisis, which was caused by massive illegal migration to the States. The journalist blamed the authorities for the current situation, which admitted that the southern border of the United States became open to migrants and no one was guarding it.

The current migrant situation has been criticized by many for being too loyal, which has sent migrant flows out of control and flooding the country with refugees from Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Cuba. In June last year, former US President Donald Trump said that this was happening because of unfortified borders.

Immediately after taking office as President of the United States, Joe Biden signed three decrees in the field of the country’s migration policy, which cancel the orders of his predecessor, Donald Trump. One of them concerns the reunification of families of illegal migrants with children separated at the US-Mexico border.