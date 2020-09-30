The U.S. Senate passed a procedural vote on a bill to temporarily fund the federal government until December 11, reports Reuters on Tuesday, September 29th.

Eighty-two senators spoke in favor of ending the debate on the interim budget, six against. The final vote on the bill is expected on Wednesday, the agency said. If approved by the Senate, it will go to US President Donald Trump for signature.

The bill must be approved by September 30, when the country’s fiscal year ends. If this does not happen, then the United States may face a new “shutdown” – the suspension of the government.

In early September, the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives agreed with the presidential administration on a project for temporary government funding.

It was reported that an informal agreement was reached during telephone conversations between the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the head of the country’s Treasury, Stephen Mnuchin.

In March, American leader Donald Trump signed into law a $ 2 trillion stimulus bill amid the spread of the coronavirus. It was noted that this is the largest government aid package in American history.