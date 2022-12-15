The U.S. Senate has unanimously voted to ban the popular app TikTok from the work phones of U.S. government officials. According to the initiator of the bill, the Chinese app is “a Trojan horse for the Chinese Communist Party.”

The bill still has to pass the House of Representatives before the law actually takes effect.

There is a lot of fear in the United States that TikTok and parent company ByteDance could share information from American users with Chinese authorities. FBI director Christopher Wray warned last month that Chinese companies are required by law to share information if the Chinese government wants to.

The US government has already tried to reach an agreement with TikTok. It had to provide extra security guarantees for the storage of user data, insiders report to the Bloomberg news agency. That agreement fell through after the Department of Justice blocked it. It is also questionable to what extent the agreement can actually protect the data of American users against misuse.

Also concerns in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, too, the cabinet is concerned about the way TikTok handles user data and may pass it on to the Chinese government. State Secretary for Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen wants to start an investigation.

“Social media platforms, including TikTok, must adhere to the rules that we have in the Netherlands,” says Van Huffelen. “I am concerned to see what I hear about this platform. I think we should also investigate carefully what exactly is going on, and what we should do based on that.”

In the Netherlands there are privacy agreements that state that data may not be shared with just anyone. A social media platform like TikTok is also not allowed to simply collect, store and pass on everything. Previous research has shown that this is not always done in the right way.

