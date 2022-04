How did you feel about this matter?

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated by Joe Biden to be a US Supreme Court Justice| Photo: EFE/EPA/Tom Williams

The United States Senate on Monday gave the green light to continue the process of confirming President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, of progressive leanings.

By 53 votes in favor and 47 votes against, Democrats approved the withdrawal of Jackson’s nomination from the Upper House Judiciary Committee, where shortly before it had been blocked due to a tie between his supporters (11 Democrats) and opponents (11 Republicans).

Next, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced this motion to move forward with the nomination process.

After the approval of the aforementioned motion, the plenary of the Upper House is not expected to vote on the judge’s confirmation until Thursday or Friday of this week.

In principle, the magistrate’s confirmation should not have problems in the plenary, since the 50 Democrats legislators have said they will vote as a block in their favor, to which will be added the Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski.

The Democrats have a narrow majority in the Senate, with 50 seats, to 50 for the Republicans, although they have the tiebreaker vote for the country’s vice president, Kamala Harris.

During the Judiciary Commission hearings, Jackson was criticized for her work defending those accused of possessing child pornography. She also responded to Senator Marsha Blackburn, who asked in a hearing that she define the word “woman”, which she could not define because she “she is not a biologist”.

Either way, Jackson’s confirmation would not change the ideological makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court, which, with six conservative and three progressive justices, is more right-leaning than at any time since the 1930s.