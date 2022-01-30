Top leaders in the US Senate said Sunday they are close to reaching a bipartisan agreement on a sanctions bill that would “crush” Russia’s economy if it sends troops to Ukraine.

Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, said it is crucial that the United States send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that any such aggression would be unacceptable.

“Putin will not stop with Ukraine,” he said on CNN, adding that the bill is almost ready. The comments come as Britain is finishing up its own battery of sanctions, which its foreign minister, Liz Truss, says will leave Russia “nowhere to hide.”

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have continued as some 100,000 Russian troops mass on the border with Ukraine.

Menéndez appeared alongside the ranking Republican on the Foreign Relations committee, Sen. James Risch, in an apparent sign of joint iron resolve.

Risch explained that a bipartisan coalition of senators has been working “around the clock” to complete a sanctions bill that could persuade Putin that an invasion would cost too much.

“It’s going to be extremely painful,” Risch said. “This is not the same as Crimea,” when Russian troops invaded and annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014, he added. “There is substantially more opposition around the world.”

He warned that no one should take the threat of sanctions lightly, while admitting that due to Russia’s heavy involvement in the energy sector, an invasion of Ukraine would ultimately “have a devastating effect on the economy of the whole world as far as regarding the price of gasoline.

On Sunday, as talks aimed at defusing the crisis continued in several capitals, the US ambassador to the United Nations stressed that a diplomatic solution is still possible.

In talks with all parties “we have made it clear that we are prepared to address our concerns, Ukraine’s concerns and Russia’s concerns at the diplomatic table,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “But you can’t do this on the battlefield.”

