The Capitol, seat of the United States Congress | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States Senate rejected this Wednesday (7) a bill to reform the fight against illegal immigration on the country's southern border and for aid to Israel and Ukraine.

According to information from the Associated Press agency, there were 49 votes in favor of the proposal, presented by Democratic and Republican politicians, and 50 against. 60 were needed for the project to be approved.

The proposal foundered because the Republican opposition considered the measures to combat illegal immigration to be insufficient, which included adopting emergency actions to restrict border crossings if the daily average of immigrants caught reached 4,000 within a week and processing asylum requests in maximum six months.

The project also provided for US$60 billion for Ukraine and US$14 billion for Israel.

The majority leader in the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, then presented another project just to help American allies, including Taiwan, as well as Ukraine and Israel. It is unclear when that vote will take place.