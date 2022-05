The Capitol, seat of the United States Congress| Photo: EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM

The United States Senate on Wednesday rejected a proposal to make abortion legal in the country. The bill, perceived as a gesture of protest in the face of the imminent overthrow of federal jurisprudence on the subject in the US, had 49 votes in favor and 51 against. At least 60 were needed for it to be debated in the house.

According to Reuters, all 50 senators from the Republican Party voted against the bill. Among Democrats, the only senator to vote against was Joe Manchin.

Last week, Politico released a draft ruling that the Supreme Court should reverse its Roe v. Wade, of 1973, which authorized abortion in the country under certain circumstances, and to return to the American states the freedom to legislate on the subject. The official decision should be released by July.