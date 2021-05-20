The US Senate on Thursday, May 20, introduced a bill that provides for the introduction of sanctions against the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, Nord Stream 2 AG, and its executive director Matthias Warnig. The initiators were 14 Republican senators. This was announced in his Twitter one of the initiators of the initiative, Kevin Kramer (from the state of North Dakota).

If the document is adopted, the administration of US President Joe Biden will have to impose restrictions against “subcontractors of any organization” involved in the construction of the pipeline. According to Kramer, the decision of the American leader not to impose sanctions on the pipeline operator “threatens to weaken America’s position on the world stage.” The Senator urged other lawmakers to support his initiative, “until the administration forced the United States to understand firsthand why energy security means national security.”

On May 24, at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate, representatives of the American administration will hold a special briefing on the situation with sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

On May 19, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that the US administration refused to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline operator Nord Stream 2 AG.

On May 20, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said it would be almost impossible to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is 95% complete. Psaki also said that in deciding to abandon sanctions against the Nord Stream AG 2 gas pipeline operator, the United States was guided by key relations with the Federal Republic of Germany and global factors.

Earlier on Thursday, European Union (EU) Foreign Service spokesman Peter Stano noted that the EU took note of the report submitted by the US State Department to Congress on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and also noted the refusal of the American authorities to impose sanctions against the Nord Stream AG 2 pipeline operator.

Earlier that day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his first meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Reykjavik, confirmed that the State Department’s report to the US Congress indicated four Russian ships participating in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in respect of which the American side intends to impose sanctions. Also, according to him, the report lists five organizations and one individual against which restrictive measures are planned to be introduced.

Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of work at the facility, as the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the SP-2 construction site in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter expect to bring their liquefied natural gas to the European market.