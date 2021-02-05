The United States Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaker vote for the first time, passed a motion that clears the way for a $ 1.9 trillion budget resolution to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Upper House, Democrats and Republicans have 50 senators each. Therefore, it was Harris, as vice president and president of the Senate, who was in charge of the decisive vote.

Upon approval in the Senate, the resolution now returns to the House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority. This Friday’s vote does not signify the go-ahead for the government’s economic relief plan, but it paved the way for Democrats to pass it by a simple majority, thus avoiding possible blockades by Republicans.

“We have advanced“Democratic Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer of New York declared during the session.

“This is a giant step,” he added.

The budget resolution authorizes a pandemic law in the amount requested by President Joe Biden, and includes instructions for Congressional committees to draft the legislation.

Many of the opponents oppose the Democratic bill for consider it too expensive. In return, they had offered a package of 618,000 million dollars.

President Biden was willing to find a compromise with the Republicans, but warned he was ready to move on without them, since he is convinced that the State must act quickly to avoid the suffocation of the economy in the face of the pandemic.

The United States, the country most mourned by the coronavirus, surpassed the 450,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Democratic Proposal Numbers

Biden’s proposal includes the distribution of checks of $ 1,400 to taxpayers, a weekly unemployment benefit of $ 400, and $ 350,000 million to help state and city governments,

In addition, the measure includes a minimum wage increase to $ 15 per hour, and more funds for child care, schools, and vaccine distribution.

The set of measures and resources is the path to legislation that can circumvent the parliamentary maneuvers with which Republicans can delay final legislation.

Source: agencies