With 91 votes in favor and only three againstthe approved project was initially promoted by parents of children who died by suicide after being bullied online or otherwise harmed. The new legislation would force tech companies to take reasonable steps to prevent harm on platforms online frequently used by minors.
Upon learning of the approval of the project in the Senate, US President Joe Biden spoke out on the matter. “Today Our children are exposed to a wild west on the Internet and our current laws and regulations are insufficient to prevent this. It’s time to act“the president said, according to the media CBS News.
The main objective of the project is to protect minors from different problems, such as harassment and violence, promotion of suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation and advertisements for illegal products, for which Platforms should work by offering options to protect your information and opt out of receiving personalized algorithmic recommendations.
The next step for the law on children and the Internet
After achieving approval by an overwhelming majority in the Senate, The bill is now subject to approval by the House of Representatives, who has not yet made a decision on the matter.
In that regard, House Speaker Mike Johnson did not specify whether he will put the project to a vote, but He assured that he is “committed to working to reach a consensus”.
