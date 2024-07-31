United States Senate approved Last Tuesday, July 30, by an overwhelming majority Bill seeking to increase corporate liability for damages caused. In a new effort to protect children who are vulnerable on internet platforms, such as social networks and others, theLast Tuesday, July 30, by an overwhelming majority a

At the same time that the Internet came into people’s lives to facilitate access to information, share content across the world and connect both friends and strangers through social networks, many criminals found on the web a way to take advantage of the vulnerability of children, who were also repeatedly cyberbullied.

With 91 votes in favor and only three againstthe approved project was initially promoted by parents of children who died by suicide after being bullied online or otherwise harmed. The new legislation would force tech companies to take reasonable steps to prevent harm on platforms online frequently used by minors.

Upon learning of the approval of the project in the Senate, US President Joe Biden spoke out on the matter. “Today Our children are exposed to a wild west on the Internet and our current laws and regulations are insufficient to prevent this. It’s time to act“the president said, according to the media CBS News.

The main objective of the project is to protect minors from different problems, such as harassment and violence, promotion of suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation and advertisements for illegal products, for which Platforms should work by offering options to protect your information and opt out of receiving personalized algorithmic recommendations.

The next step for the law on children and the Internet

After achieving approval by an overwhelming majority in the Senate, The bill is now subject to approval by the House of Representatives, who has not yet made a decision on the matter.

The aim of the bill is to protect minors from various problems such as cyberbullying and advertising of addictive products.

In that regard, House Speaker Mike Johnson did not specify whether he will put the project to a vote, but He assured that he is “committed to working to reach a consensus”.