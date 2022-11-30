The US Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to protect the right to marriage between people of the same sex at the federal level. The bill must now be approved by the House of Representatives before being presented to the country’s President, Joe Biden, for his enactment.

Fearing that the Supreme Court of the United States will back down on the legalization of same-sex marriages, the US Senate voted on Tuesday, November 29, a bill that protects the right to marriage between people of the same sex in all the country.

The text was approved by 61 votes in favor and 36 against. The House of Representatives had already approved a very similar text in July, supported by all Democrats and 47 Republicans. Now you must vote again on this amended law to harmonize the two texts, which should only be a formality.

Once approved by the Lower House of Congress, the bill will reach the table of Joe Biden, who has promised to sign it “quickly.”

“America is about to reaffirm a fundamental truth: love is love and Americans should be able to marry the one they love,” the US president said in a statement.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a momentous step toward greater justice for millions of Americans. No one in a same-sex marriage or an interracial marriage should have to worry if their marriage will be invalidated. pic.twitter.com/MKg6xQydxj — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 30, 2022



“After months of hard work, after many transparent negotiations, after much doubt, we are taking a decisive step toward greater justice for LGBTQ Americans,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer applauded.

a safety net

Same-sex unions have been upheld by the Supreme Court since 2015. But after this court’s historic turn on abortion, many progressives fear that this right will also disappear.

The new bill, which would force the federal government to recognize a marriage if it is legal in the state where it took place, is intended to serve as a safety net in case the Supreme Court reverses its decision.

Specifically, the law repeals previous legislation that defined marriage as a union between a man and a woman and prohibits registrars – regardless of the state in which they work – from discriminating against couples “based on their sex, race, ethnicity or origin “. It also applies to interracial couples.

“Today’s vote has extremely personal implications for many of us in this chamber,” said Chuck Schumer, wearing the tie he wore at his daughter and partner’s wedding.

The powerful civil rights group ACLU hailed it as a “historic step” for the rights of LGBT+ families, while denouncing the increase in anti-transgender rights laws in several states across the country. “Members of Congress should also fight as if the lives of transgender people depend on their efforts, because they do.”

This article has been adapted from its original in French.

AFP and Reuters