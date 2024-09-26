The United States Senate approved a measure on Wednesday night, the 25th, that would fund federal agencies until the end of December. By a vote of 78 to 18, lawmakers thus avoided a government shutdown during the election period. The bill passed the House this afternoon. The text was sent to President Joe Biden for signature.

The bill extends government funding for federal agencies through Dec. 20, putting the next deadline to craft a full-year package just before Christmas. The bill also includes $231 million for the Secret Service, currently under scrutiny by Congress for failing to protect Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during the campaign.



#Senate #passes #bill #avert #government #shutdown