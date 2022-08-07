





By Richard Cowan and David Morgan and Rose Horowitch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill aimed at fighting climate change, lowering drug prices and raising some corporate taxes, a major victory for President Joe Biden. Democrats also hope that such an outcome will increase their chances of retaining control of Congress in this year’s elections.

After a marathon, two-day debate over the weekend and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate passed legislation known as the “Inflation Reduction Act” by 51 votes to 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie. the vote.

The text now goes to the House of Representatives for a vote scheduled for Friday that could send it, in turn, to the White House for the sanction of Biden.

“Now is the time to come forward with a big, bold package for the American people,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of the debate Saturday night.

He said the legislation contains “the boldest clean energy package in American history” to combat climate change by reducing the costs of energy consumption and some drugs.

Democrats have received sharp attacks from Republicans over the project’s $430 billion in new spending and about $740 billion in new revenue.

However, Democrats hope its approval, ahead of the August recess, will help Democratic House and Senate candidates in the Nov. amid high inflation.

The bill aims to reduce carbon emissions and shift consumers to green energy, while lowering the cost of prescription drugs for the elderly and tightening tax enforcement for businesses and the wealthy.

As the measure pays for itself and reduces the federal deficit over time, Democrats say it will help reduce inflation, an economic liability that has also weighed on their hopes of retaining legislative control in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Republicans, arguing that the bill will not address inflation, denounce the measure as a left-wing spending wish list that kills jobs and could hurt growth when the economy is in danger of slipping into recession.

Democrats passed the bill using a parliamentary maneuver called “reconciliation,” which allowed the bill to pass by a simple majority.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Rose Horowitch, David Morgan and Makini Brice)







