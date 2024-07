Senator Gary Peters said the investigation is aimed at finding security lapses in the attack in which Trump and two others were injured and another died. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, said on Monday (15) that the committee has opened an investigation, which will have members of both major parties in the United States, into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the Republican candidate for the presidential election on November 5.

According to CNN, Peters said the committee hopes to hold hearings on the case before the Senate recess, which begins in August.

“We will be conducting a bipartisan investigation in the Homeland Security Committee to look at the events that occurred and determine whether or not there were security failures that we need to address,” Peters said.

According to CNN, Republican Representative Jim Jordan, chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, and Democrat Jerry Nadler, also a member of the committee, spoke by phone this morning with FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate about the shooting attack against Trump, which occurred during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday (13).

The former president suffered an ear wound. One audience member was killed and two others were wounded. The shooter was killed.

The House Oversight Committee is expected to receive an initial Secret Service report on the attack on Tuesday (16), and the agency’s director, Kimberly Cheatle, is expected to testify before the committee next Monday (22).

The Secret Service is responsible for the security of former presidents and presidential candidates in the four months leading up to the election, and its performance has been questioned since the attack on Trump.