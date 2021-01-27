There were two things most senators wanted to hear from the next ambassador to the UN on Wednesday during her confirmation hearing: her unequivocal support for Israel and her determination to stop China. And Linda Thomas-Greenfield did not disappoint.

Confronted with the “historical discrimination” that Israel has suffered at the UN for resolutions condemning its human rights violations, the career diplomat comforted US lawmakers by assuring them that she will be a staunch defender of Israel and will fight those who “They harass him unjustly.”

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin was among the many who forced that commitment out loud for the record, without the diplomat asking for it. “You all know that President Joe Biden has been one of the strongest defenders of Israel throughout his 50-year career,” he reminded them. “He has always believed that the close ties between our two countries are based on our strategic interests and common values.”

In fact, one of Donald Trump’s decisions that Biden will not reverse will be the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem, whose role as the capital of the Hebrew country is at the center of the conflict with Palestine. What it has done is to immediately restore the $ 360 million a year humanitarian aid that North America gave to Palestinian refugees through the UN, leaving tens of thousands without food or basic health care. However, when transferring it to the Security Council, the acting ambassador Richard Mills warned the world that his government does not do it “to help the Palestinian leaders, but to help preserve a stable environment that benefits both Palestinians and Israelis.” He was not mistaken, most of that money had to have been earmarked for economic projects in Gaza and the West Bank.

Political donations



The pro-Israel lobbies split equally between Republicans and Democrats. In fact, in the legislative elections two years ago the latter were the main recipients of his political donations, obtaining 14.8 million dollars. Its top recipient, Senator Bob Menendez, who is the highest-ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee that Biden chaired for years, called on the new ambassador to ensure that the United Nations and its agencies “are not used as a strong for biased attacks against Israel.

Menendez, who did not need to revalidate his seat in the November elections, has received $ 585,922 from pro-Israel lobbies in the past five years, according to Open Secrets. For his part, Thomas-Greenfield, in whose charge Biden has restored ministerial rank, assured him that he will work “very closely” with his Israeli counterpart to prevent “the incessant resolutions that are unfairly proposed against Israel.” For her, “it goes without saying that Israel has no better ally in the world than the United States.”

For the Palestinians either. The decision of the Biden government to reopen its diplomatic headquarters in Washington, which Trump closed in 2019 to force him to negotiate peace with Israel, comes from the conviction that true peace cannot be imposed, but that it will take two diplomatically strong parties to obtain the necessary support for the commitments that are negotiated. Faced with the battery of bilateral recognitions to the State of Israel that the Trump Executive forged with Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates, Biden will return to the solution of the two states that the world has negotiated without success for decades.