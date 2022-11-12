Each party has 49 seats out of 100; in the event of a tie, Vice President Kamala Harris will have a casting vote

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly was reelected on Friday night (Nov. 11, 2022) in the State of Arizona (USA). The victory left the Democratic and Republican parties within 1 seat of having 50% of the House. Nevada follows with the count and Georgia will make 2nd round.

The US Senate has 100 members, but only 35 of them will be replaced in this election. Until 5 am this Saturday (12.nov), the score was tied at 49 seats for each party.

To form a majority, parties must secure 51 seats. If there is a tie (50-50), Vice President Kamala Harris has the Minerva vote.

With 94% of the polls counted, Nevada has an undefined scenario. The score is 48.5% to 48.4% for Republican candidate Adam Laxalt, to the detriment of Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto. Other candidates add up to 1.2%.

Georgia will hold, on December 6, the 2nd round of the dispute between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

CHAMBER

In the House, Republicans are just 7 seats away from a majority. As of 5 am this Saturday (Nov 12), former President Donald Trump’s party had 211 elected representatives, against 203 for President Joe Biden’s party.

To have a majority, it is necessary to obtain 218 seats. All 435 seats will be renewed.

In addition to serving as a thermometer for the approval of Biden’s term, the renewal of Congress will define his governance in the next 2 years. A slim majority in the House would allow Republicans to bar top agendas for the president, such as abortion rights and aid to Ukraine.

This year’s election also gives an idea of ​​what to expect in the 2024 presidential election. The president says he should run for re-election.

Trump, who also intends to run for the White House, had his name overshadowed within the party by Ron DeSantis, who was comfortably re-elected to the Florida governorship.

The former president said he will make a “big announcement” next Tuesday (15.nov), but he has been pressured to postpone his candidacy because of the election results.

STATES

Americans also went to the polls to elect governors of 36 states. The advantage at the moment, counting the other 14 states that do not elect new leaders this year, belongs to the Republican Party: 25 state governments are with Republicans and 23, with Democrats. Results for Arizona and Alaska are pending.

Arizona law enforcement officials have gone on high alert for protests, according to Reuters🇧🇷 Tempers are being inflamed by the politicians themselves.

Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, criticized those responsible for counting votes in Maricopa, the most populous county in the state. THE Fox Newsthe republican called them “incompetent” and accused them of deliberately delaying the count.

Bill Gates, who is chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, countered Lake’s comments. 🇧🇷Everybody needs to calm down a little and refuse the rhetoric [de fraude]🇧🇷 That’s the problem with what’s happening to our country right now”, he said in an interview with journalists.

REFERENDUMS

In addition to choosing representatives in state governments, the House and the Senate, US voters voted on a variety of topics. The main one was abortionwhich was nationally allowed until June, when the Supreme Court decision opened the way for states to create laws on the subject.

