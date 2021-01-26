The US Upper House confirmed Antony Blinken as the new Secretary of State. Previously nominated by President Joe Biden, the 58-year-old diplomat has enjoyed the support of 78% of senators. Blinken is not a newbie when it comes to international relations. He worked in the diplomatic department during Bill Clinton’s presidency and served as Under Secretary of State and Deputy National Security Advisor for the Obama Administration.

The foreign policy of the Biden era is already responsible. The United States Senate confirmed this January 26 the internationalist diplomat Antony Blinken as the new Secretary of State. Returning US leadership in a multilateralist scenario will be its main task.

“We will work to revitalize a damaged American diplomacy and build a united front to face the challenges posed by Russia, China or Iran,” the new secretary of state told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In charge of the international projection of the United States, Antony Blinken has before him a reformist and quite arduous work. But in his backpack he has extensive experience, a detail that now-president Joe Biden did not overlook when he appointed him as head of the country’s international relations.

Although the only votes against came from the Republican bench, both political formations recognized Blinken during the confirmation speech. This consensus underpins the State Department’s primary goal during this term: to present the United States as a global ally.

Returning to the Nuclear Agreement with Iran, the Paris Agreement or re-entering the World Health Organization (WHO) are some of the priorities that the new US international official has in mind, according to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’. Ultimately, rebuilding all the alliances that Trump’s protectionist policies destroyed during the last four years.

Speaking to the public broadcaster NPR, Jim Steinberg, undersecretary of state during the term of Barack Obama, highlighted “experience and knowledge” of Blinken as essential conditions for the performance of his work.

China and Iran, from confrontation to multilateralism

Turning the relations of the North American country with the Asian giant and with the influence of Iran in the Middle East is not trivial, although it represents a fundamental pillar for Blinken’s plans. The diplomat intends to seek understanding with these nations through dialogue, as well as to reduce tensions.

It is expected that under his leadership the initiatives from the Secretary of State will revolve around promoting technological and commercial development and compliance with international agreements on human rights.

President Trump is trying to rewrite history when it comes to China and COVID-19 – but the facts don’t back him up. Tony Blinken was the Deputy Secretary of State and is one of my top foreign policy advisors. He’ll explain. pic.twitter.com/si3vDHnF2r – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 17, 2020

On China, Blinken said days ago that it is “the most significant challenge that any other nation has posed to the United States.” While the relationship with Iran will depend, to a large extent, on the will of the Islamic Republic to return to the 2018 Nuclear Agreement, according to the new secretary.

Blinken is considered a faithful defender of human rights and has been very critical of the political guidelines of countries such as Saudi Arabia or Egypt on this matter.

An internationalist with a pro-European vocation and defender of the State of Israel

Antony Blinken, born in New York, moved to Paris with his mother when he was just a child. He studied at the École Jeannine Manuel, a bilingual center, an experience that would later mark him when it came to observing the world.

“He has a sense of what it means to be an American with American culture and values, and he lived through a time when there was a lot of anti-Americanism around him, but he also got to appreciate what it was like to be a Frenchman in America,” commented businessman Rob Malley, Blinken’s schoolmate.

Blinken moved with her mother to Paris after she divorced her first husband and married lawyer Samuel Pisar, a Holocaust survivor. The figure of Pisar has always been very important to the diplomat, who relates that his stepfather “was one of the 900 children at the school in Bialystok, Poland, but the only one who survived the Holocaust after four years in concentration camps.”

[AMPLÍA] President-elect Joe Biden will not reverse outgoing President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and will keep the embassy there, Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken said Tuesday. #AFP – Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) January 19, 2021

Along these lines, Blinken considers the State of Israel indispensable. Faced with the questions of the Republican senator, Ted Cruz, about whether Jerusalem will continue to be recognized as the capital of the country and whether the US embassy will be maintained in that city, the new secretary of state was blunt: “Yes and yes,” he assured. In fact, the same day that Biden was sworn in, the new government cabinet assured that the US consulate in Israel would not change its headquarters.

Blinken, who worked closely with Biden in the past for more than 20 years, has also stressed that aid must be increased to countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, in order to find solutions to irregular migration, another of the main problems facing the new American Administration.

With EFE and Reuters