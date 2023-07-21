Doubts about President Gustavo Petro’s anti-narcotics strategy were exposed this Thursday night when the US Senate approved an item of US 487 million dollars in aid to Colombia for fiscal year 2024.

The bill, which will now go to the plenary of this body for its final processing, includes a new provision that stops the delivery of all resources to Colombia until the State Department delivers a report on the new government’s plans in this matter and if these are aligned with the priorities of the United States.

First, the Senate asks to explain what President Petro’s proposals are to promote rural security and alternative development in the regions and how the United States intends to support that strategy.

But then they go into much more specific detail where the fears are glaring.

The Upper House, in the bill, asks the Secretary of State to answer 6 questions. First of all, do “a summary of the strategy, including eradication, interdiction, rural security and other law enforcement objectives”.

These are timely and appropriate questions considering that there is a new government in Colombia that is developing a different anti-narcotics strategy. See also Sports schedule for Sunday, September 18

But also to provide “an explanation of how United States assistance will support the implementation of such a strategy, a description of how such assistance aligns with United States national interests, a description of the ways in which the Colombian Government’s counternarcotics strategy is not aligned with United States interests and priorities, and the steps it intends to take to ensure that such assistance promotes United States national interests.”

Likewise, “an evaluation of the probability that said strategy can sustainably reduce the cultivation, production and trafficking of illicit drugs” and another in which it details the environmental, human rights and public health safeguards included in said strategy.

In other words, The Senate is acknowledging with its language the changes that Petro has been proposingsuch as not eradicating peasant crops, but at the same time seeks to clarify whether such a strategy has a chance of success and/or if it is alienated from Washington’s strategic interests.

The most important thing, in any case, is that It is the first time in recent history that these demands are included and that they were put by a committee controlled by the Democratic party, which is supposed to be closest to President Petro..

In fact, it is the first time that Congress has put a complete halt on aid until the State Department first delivers this report.

Although in the past a measure has always been included that requires prior certification from the State Department confirming that Colombia is implementing a strategy to reduce drug trafficking (and this is also required on this occasion), the provision only conditioned the delivery of 20 percent of the resources allocated to the fight against drugs.

Gustavo Petro, president. Photo: Diego Caucayo. TIME

That is to say, the measure stopped only about US $49 million dollars among more than US $240 million dollars directed to the fight against drugs.

But the new report, or the “pre-obligation” that is now required (that is the term used in the law), conditions the entire disbursement of the aid to the presentation of that text.

In other words, not one cent of the $487 requested for 2024 could be spent until the Secretary of State presents this justification to Congress.

The “doubts” are even more severe in the House of Representatives where this year, for the first time in the history of relations, resources for the country were not included in the project for foreign operations that was approved last week.

Given that the Senate has already authorized the US $487 million, both chambers will eventually have to appoint a conciliation commission where they will negotiate those differences.

Although it is taken for granted that they will end up approving funds for the country once this process is concluded, it is also certain that conditions such as the one just approved by the Upper House will be included.

Or even stronger since it is anticipated that the House of Representatives will demand many more controls.

“These are timely and appropriate questions considering that there is a new government in Colombia that is developing a different anti-narcotics strategy. It should not delay assistance to Colombia, assuming that the responses provided by the State Department are satisfactory to the United States Congress,” Tim Rieser, former Senator Patrick Ley’s foreign policy adviser, told this newspaper, referring to the new report now required by the Senate.

Reiser, who worked for more than 20 years in the Senate Appropriations Committee and still advises this agency, told EL TIEMPO that he does not remember a similar requirement in previous versions of aid for the country.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68