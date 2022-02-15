The US Senate Banking Committee decided on Tuesday to postpone a vote on nominees for command posts at the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank). In the session scheduled for this purpose, there was a boycott by members of the republican opposition, who did not attend, so the vote was not held.

Committee chairman Sherrod Brown decided to adjourn the session. Still, an informal vote was held by Democrats, who unanimously endorsed Jerome Powell, Lael Brainard, Lisa Cook, Philip Jefferson and Sarah Bloom Raskin for Fed positions.

The exception was the “no” vote for Powell given by Senator Elizabeth Warren, a critic of the current president of the American BC.

In any case, the expectation is that Powell will be confirmed as president and Brainard, as vice president, while the others will be directors on the board.

Brown said the committee session will be rescheduled and that he will update the chosen date later.

