Democratic Senator Michael Bennet: Biden Will Likely Lose to Trump in Election

US President Joe Biden is likely to lose the upcoming presidential election. This is the opinion expressed Democratic Senator Michael Bennet in an interview with CNN.

He believes that the American leader’s rival, his predecessor Donald Trump, will win. The senator noted that in this case, the Republicans will have a majority in both houses of Congress.

Earlier, Trump challenged Biden to a new debate. He noted that they would be a chance for the head of state to rehabilitate himself after his unsuccessful performance in the previous ones. “Let’s have another debate this week so that sleepy Joe Biden can prove to everyone that he can become president,” the politician suggested.