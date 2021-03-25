Dr. Rachel Levine, who underwent gender reassignment surgery, has been approved by the US Senate as Assistant Secretary of Health. This was announced on March 24 by the TV channel ABCNews…

She went down in history as the first transgender person approved by the Senate in such a high position. The Senate approved the specialist for the position by 52 votes to 48.

The physician previously served as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, the highest-ranking public health official in the state. Now she has become the second most important official in the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Senator Patty Murray, Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, praised Levine’s experience ahead of the vote, highlighting her work in the Pennsylvania COVID-19 response.

“Dr. Levine has been at the forefront of this pandemic, so she knows firsthand what our states and communities need from the Department of Health and Human Services,” Murray said.

She also highlighted the historical nature of confirmation for the transgender community.

Rachel Levine is a Pediatrician with degrees from Harvard and Tulane Universities. As reminds “Gazeta.ru”, In the past the doctor identified herself as a man, was married and had two children, but in 2011 she changed sex and in 2013 got divorced.

US President Joe Biden named transgender Rachel Levine as Assistant Secretary of Health in January. At the same time, he signed a decree lifting the ban on transgender people from serving in the US military, thus lifting the restrictions imposed by the previous administration.