Approval of the US$467.5 billion package to finance various government agencies avoids fiscal crisis

The United States Senate averted a partial government shutdown on Friday (Mar 8, 2024) by passing spending legislation for several government agencies. Approval was carried out just hours before the current financing expired.

Senators approved a $467.5 billion spending package that will fund agriculture, transportation, housing, energy, veterans and other programs through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. The package now goes to President Joe Biden for approval, according to Reuters.

The bipartisan 75-22 vote partially resolves a months-long battle over government spending that left the Republican-controlled House of Representatives for 3 weeks.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says “For people who worry that divided government means nothing gets done, this bipartisan package shows otherwise”.

The package easily passed the House, where Republicans are in the majority, earlier this week. Therefore, the action was postponed in the Senate, due to pressure from conservatives for votes on immigration and other issues.

Still, Congress needs to reach agreement on a much larger package of spending bills, to cover the armed forces, homeland security, health care and other services. Funding for the programs ends March 22.

The 2 packages together would cost US$1.66 trillion. Right-wing Republicans are calling for bigger spending cuts to control the country's debt that exceeds $34.5 trillion.

These measures should have been enacted into law by October 1, the start of fiscal year 2024. Although Congress rarely meets that deadline, this year's debate has been “exceptionally chaotic”.

To date, the house has had to pass 4 temporary funding bills to maintain agency activities at previous year's levels.