On April 29, the Senate of the US Congress unanimously approved Bill Nelson’s candidacy for the post of head of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This is reported on the website Clickorlando…

US President Joe Biden submitted Nelson’s candidacy for Senate approval in March. He will be sworn in soon.

Nelson, 78, is a member of the US Democratic Party and has been elected to the Senate from Florida three times. In 2001-2019 he worked in the upper house of the Congress. In 1979-1991 he was a member of the House of Representatives of the Congress. While serving in the Senate and House of Representatives, Nelson, in particular, chaired the space subcommittees. Since 2019, he has served on NASA’s advisory board.

In 1986, Nelson made a space flight as part of the STS-61C mission as part of the Space Shuttle program. He became the second-ever member of Congress and the first member of the House of Representatives to travel into space.

On January 20, it was reported that the retired head of NASA, Jim Bridenstein, recorded a video message in which he thanked his colleagues for their joint work and the results achieved.

On November 11, Bridenstein announced his intention to leave office if Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidential election. He explained his decision by the fact that he would not be able to have a close relationship with Biden and enjoy the trust of the administration.