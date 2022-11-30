The Senate passed the bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in a historic vote

On Nov. 29, the Senate passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, Respect for Marriage Actin a historic vote supported by both the majority and the opposition, with 61 votes in favor and 36 against.

While the bill does not stipulate that all states must legalize same-sex marriage, it does require individual states to recognize another state’s legal marriage.

So, a state could still pass a law to ban same-sex marriage, but that same state would be required to recognize a person as legally married if the marriage occurred in another state.

Biden: ‘Americans must have the right to marry their loved one’

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, shortly after the Senate resolution, explained how “for millions of Americans, this law will safeguard the rights and protections to which LGBTQI+ and interracial couples and their children are entitled. It will also ensure that, For generations to come, LGBTQI+ youth will grow up knowing that they, too, can lead full, happy lives and build families of their own.”

“It is important to underline that the approval by the Senate of the law on respect for marriage – the US president underlined again – is a bipartisan result. I am grateful to the determined members of Congress, in particular Senators Baldwin, Collins, Portman, Sinema , Tillis and Feinstein, whose leadership has emphasized that Republicans and Democrats together support the essential right of LGBTQI+ and interracial couples to marry. I look forward to welcoming them to the White House after the House passes this legislation and sends it at my desk, where I will promptly and proudly sign it.”

