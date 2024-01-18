The country's chamber still needs to approve the project so that the final federal budget can be delivered in the 1st quarter

The United States Senate approved This Thursday (January 18, 2024) a bill that extends the deadline for delivering the North American federal budget until March. The House of Representatives still needs to approve the project. Read the complete of the text (PDF – 192 kB, in English).

The US Chamber is expected to vote this Thursday (January 18) on extending the deadline for delivering federal funding. The measure aims to maintain government funding until the end of the 1st quarter, when the final budget proposal will be delivered.

If approved in the House, U.S. lawmakers in both houses will have more time to write and vote on a complete list of annual spending for the rest of the 2024 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1, 2023, and ends Sept. 30. this year.

If deputies reject the proposal, the money that finances welfare programs in the United States will expire after midnight on Saturday (Jan. 20). Funding for the country's defense sectors would also expire on February 2 without the new proposed extension.

“We have good news for the United States: there will not be a shutdown on Friday because both chambers worked together”said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.