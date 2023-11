The majority leader of the United States Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The United States Senate approved this Wednesday (15) a proposal that had passed in the Chamber the day before, for emergency financing from the American government in two stages, until January and February. There were 87 votes in favor and 11 against.

The text now goes to President Joe Biden for approval. The matter must be signed by midnight on Friday (17) to avoid a shutdown of the United States government.

The proposal presented by the new president of the House, Republican Mike Johnson, stipulates funding until January 19 for certain areas, such as military works, war veterans, transportation, housing and the Department of Energy, while the rest of the federal administration would have guaranteed resources until February 2nd. The proposal does not include additional military aid to Israel or Ukraine.

At the end of September, the American Congress had approved emergency funding at the last minute until the end of this week.

Democrats and Republicans are fighting in the Legislature over a definitive budget, which covers the period until the end of the current fiscal year (in September 2024), because the opposition alleges excessive spending by the Biden administration and demands cuts.

With the new postponement, it is expected that the American Legislature will finally reach an agreement within the next two months.