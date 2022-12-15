Diplomat was nominated by President Joe Biden in January 2022, but was awaiting a favorable vote by congressmen

The US Senate approved this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022) the nomination of diplomat Elizabeth Bagley, 70, to the US embassy in Brazil. She had been nominated by President Joe Biden in January 2022, but still depended on the approval of US congressmen to hold office.

The diplomat will take over from former US ambassador Todd Chapman, who left office in the country in July 2021 to retire. Currently, the role is occupied on an interim basis by the US chargé d’affaires in Brazil, Douglas Koneff.

Appointed on January 19 of this year, Elizabeth Bagley waited 4 months to be questioned by the Committee on Foreign Relations of the US Senate. The event took place only on May 18.

At the time, the diplomat stated that the Brazilian electoral period would be a difficult time due to the president’s comments Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which raise suspicions about the electoral system, but that even so the country would have “Fair and Free Elections”🇧🇷

Bagley also said he wanted to act to reduce the influence of China and Russia in Brazil, something US officials viewed with concern. He also said that he would press Brazil on the country’s adoption of more measures against Moscow.

Watch (1min34s):

In addition, in June of this year, the Committee on Foreign Relations of the US Senate blocked the appointment of Elizabeth Bagley to the US embassy in Brazil. In the process, a note stated that there was “failure” in getting “favorable report”.

ELIZABETH BAGLEY

Elizabeth Frawley Bagley has worked in diplomacy and law for over 40 years. She has served as senior adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Madeline Albright. Previously, she was US Ambassador to Portugal.

He also served as a special representative at the UN General Assembly (United Nations) for global partnerships.

The diplomat is also a strong donor to Democratic election campaigns. She has been awarded diplomatic posts by Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and now Joe Biden.